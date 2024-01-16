For Online Orders, Fries are prepared upon your arrival at the store. Preparing fries take a minute, ensuring freshness and quality!
BOARDWALK FRIES BURGERS SHAKES OWINGS MILLS
Burgers
Signature Burgers
Classic Burger
Hand sliced American cheese, single, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, pickles & homemade secret sauce$8.99
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Hand sliced cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$9.99
Chili Cheddar Burger
Hand sliced cheddar cheese, home made chili & onion crisps$9.99
Bacon Blue Burger
Crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & grilled onions$9.99
Chipotle Burger
Hand sliced pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & homemade chipotle sauce$9.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hand sliced Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms & gravy$9.99
Hawaiian Burger
Hand sliced cheddar cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Sweet Baby Ray's teriyaki sauce$10.99
Southwest Burger
Hand sliced pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, raw onions, Texas Pete's Buffalo sauce & homemade chipotle sauce$8.99
Sriracha Burger
Hand sliced pepper jack cheese, onion crisps & homemade sriracha aioli$8.99
Bayoli Burger
Hand sliced Pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions & homemade Bayoli sauce$9.99
Sunrise Burger
Hand sliced American cheese, fresh egg, bacon & mayo$10.99
Gouda Burger
Hand sliced smoked gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions & homemade garlic aioli.$9.99
Smash Burger Taco
Single burger on a 6 inch corn tortilla, hand sliced American cheese, relish, raw onions, diced tomatoes, lettuce, homemade secret sauce$8.99
Pico De Gallo Burger
Hand sliced pepper jack cheese, homemade cilantro Pesto, tomatoes, raw onions, fresh jalapeño$8.99
Build Your Own Burger
Single Beef Burger
Single beef on a buttery brioche bun$7.00
Single Turkey Burger
Single turkey on a buttery brioche bun$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast on a buttery brioche bun$8.99
Triple Beef Burger
Triple beef on a buttery brioche bun$13.00
Tender Sandwich
Two tenders on a buttery brioche bun$8.99
Double Beef Burger
Double beef patty on a buttery brioche bun$9.50
Double Turkey Burger
Double turkey on a buttery brioche bun$9.50
Veggie Burger
Veggie Black Bean on a buttery brioche bun$8.99
Subs
Steak Sub
Our steak sub comes standard with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$11.99
Chicken Steak Sub
Our chicken steak sub comes standard with Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$11.99
Grilled Shrimp Sub
Our grilled shrimp sub comes standard with Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$16.99
Burger Sub
Our burger sub comes standard with Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$11.99
Boardwalk Fries
Small Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$4.75
Medium Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$5.75
Large Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$7.50
Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries
Fries served with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, and ranch dressing$8.50
Bayoli Fries
Fries served with our homemade Bayoli sauce. Bayoli is a mayo based Old Bay sauce$7.50
BBQ Chipotle Fries
Fries served with a mix of BBQ and chipotle sauces$7.50
Cheese Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce$7.50
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce and our homemade beef chili$8.50
Chili Fries$7.50
Disco Fries$8.50
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Fresh cut Boardwalk Fries served with a garlic aioli sauce and grated parmesan cheese$8.50
Gravy Fries
Fries served with a beef gravy$7.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce and Jalapeño$7.50
Pico De Gallo Fries$7.50
Sriracha Fries
Fries served with a sriracha sauce and onion crisps$7.50
Taco Fries
Fries served with our homemade beef chili, taco seasoning, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and shredded cheese$8.50
Cheese Bacon Fries$8.00
Cheese Ranch Fries$7.50
All Beef Hot Dogs/ Romas Italian/Polock Johnny
Hot Dog
Our all beef, quarter pound, hot dog comes standard with relish, mustard and raw onions$7.99
Chili Cheese Dog
Our all beef, quarter pound, chili cheese hot dog comes standard with cheddar cheese sauce and homemade chili$9.99
Polock Johnny's
World Famous Polock Johnny$7.99
Roma's Italian Sausage
World Famous Roma's Italian Sausage$7.99