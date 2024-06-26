Fresh cut Boardwalk Fries served with a garlic aioli sauce and grated parmesan cheese
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions
Fresh cut and lightly salted
Fries served with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, and ranch dressing
Fries served with our homemade Bayoli sauce. Bayoli is a mayo based Old Bay sauce
Fries served with a mix of BBQ and chipotle sauces
Fries served with cheese sauce
Fries served with cheese sauce and our homemade beef chili
Fries served with a beef gravy