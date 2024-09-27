For Online Orders, Fries are prepared upon your arrival at the store. Preparing fries take a minute, ensuring freshness and quality!
BOARDWALK FRIES BURGERS SHAKES | LANDSDOWNE
Boardwalk Fries
- Small Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$4.75
- Medium Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$5.75
- Large Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$7.50
- Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries
Fries served with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, and ranch dressing$8.50
- Bayoli Fries
Fries served with our homemade Bayoli sauce. Bayoli is a mayo based Old Bay sauce$7.50
- BBQ Chipotle Fries
Fries served with a mix of BBQ and chipotle sauces$7.50
- Cheese Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce$7.50
- Chili Cheese Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce and our homemade beef chili$8.50
- Chili Fries$7.50
- Disco Fries$8.50
- Garlic Parmesan Fries
Fresh cut Boardwalk Fries served with a garlic aioli sauce and grated parmesan cheese$8.50
- Gravy Fries
Fries served with a beef gravy$7.50
- Jalapeno Cheddar Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce and Jalapeño$7.50
- Pico De Gallo Fries$7.50
- Sriracha Fries
Fries served with a sriracha sauce and onion crisps$7.50
- Taco Fries
Fries served with our homemade beef chili, taco seasoning, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and shredded cheese$8.50
Signature Burgers
- Chili Cheddar Burger
Hand sliced cheddar cheese, home made chili & onion crisps$7.99
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Hand sliced cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$7.99
- Bacon Blue Burger
Crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & grilled onions$7.99
- Chipotle Burger
Hand sliced pepper Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & homemade chipotle sauce$7.99
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Hand sliced Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms & gravy$7.99
- Hawaiian Burger
Hand sliced cheddar cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & Sweet Baby Ray's teriyaki sauce$7.99
- Southwest
Hand sliced pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapeños, raw onions, Texas Pete's Buffalo sauce & homemade chipotle sauce$7.99
- Classic Burger
Hand sliced American cheese, single, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, pickles & homemade secret sauce$7.99
- Sriracha Burger
Hand sliced pepper jack cheese, onion crisps & homemade sriracha aioli$7.99
- Bayoli Burger
Hand sliced Pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions & homemade Bayoli sauce$7.99
- Sunrise Burger
Hand sliced American cheese, fresh egg, bacon & mayo$7.99
- Gouda Burger
Hand sliced smoked gouda cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions & homemade garlic aioli.$7.99
- Smash Burger Taco
Single burger on a 6 inch corn tortilla, hand sliced American cheese, relish, raw onions, diced tomatoes, lettuce, homemade secret sauce$7.99
- Pico De Gallo Burger
Hand sliced pepper jack cheese, homemade cilantro Pesto, tomatoes, raw onions, fresh jalapeño$7.99
Build Your Own Burger (Copy)
- Single Beef
Single beef on a buttery brioche bun$7.99
- Single Turkey
Single turkey on a buttery brioche bun$7.99
- Veggie Burger
Veggie Black Bean on a buttery brioche bun$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast on a buttery brioche bun$8.99
- Tender Sandwich
Two tenders on a buttery brioche bun$9.00
- Double Beef
Double beef patty on a buttery brioche bun$9.50
- Double Turkey
Double turkey on a buttery brioche bun$9.50
- Double Veggie$14.99
- Double Grilled Chicken$14.99
- Triple Beef
Triple beef on a buttery brioche bun$13.00
Subs
- Steak Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$10.99
- Chicken Steak Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$10.99
- Grilled Shrimp Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$15.99
- Burger Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$10.99