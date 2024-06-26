For Online Orders, Fries are prepared upon your arrival at the store. Preparing fries take a minute, ensuring freshness and quality!
BOARDWALK FRIES BURGERS SHAKES | LANDSDOWNE
Wednesday Special
Boardwalk Fries
- Small Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$4.75
- Medium Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$5.75
- Large Fry
Fresh cut and lightly salted$7.50
- Bacon Cheddar Ranch Fries
Fries served with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon bits, and ranch dressing$8.50
- Bayoli Fries
Fries served with our homemade Bayoli sauce. Bayoli is a mayo based Old Bay sauce$7.50
- BBQ Chipotle Fries
Fries served with a mix of BBQ and chipotle sauces$7.50
- Cheese Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce$7.50
- Chili Cheese Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce and our homemade beef chili$8.50
- Chili Fries$7.50
- Disco Fries$8.50
- Garlic Parmesan Fries
Fresh cut Boardwalk Fries served with a garlic aioli sauce and grated parmesan cheese$8.50
- Gravy Fries
Fries served with a beef gravy$7.50
- Jalapeno Cheddar Fries
Fries served with cheese sauce and Jalapeño$7.50
- Pico De Gallo Fries$7.50
- Sriracha Fries
Fries served with a sriracha sauce and onion crisps$7.50