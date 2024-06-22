Menu
Tuesday Special
- Steak Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$5.50
- Chicken Steak Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$5.50
- Grilled Shrimp Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$8.00
- Burger Sub
All subs come plain, but we recommend provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo & grilled onions$5.50
Wednesday Special
Thursday Special
- Single Beef
Single beef on a buttery brioche bun$7.99
- Classic Burger
Hand sliced American cheese, single, lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions, pickles & homemade secret sauce$8.99
- Chili Cheddar Burger
Hand sliced Cheddar cheese, double, home made chili & onion crisps$7.99
- Bacon Blue Burger
Crumbled Bleu cheese, double, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & grilled onions$9.99
- Chipotle Burger
Hand sliced Pepper Jack cheese, double, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & homemade chipotle sauce$9.99
- Double Beef
Double beef patty on a buttery brioche bun$9.50
- BBQ Bacon Cheddar
Hand sliced Cheddar cheese, double, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$7.99